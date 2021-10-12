The Blacklist Season 9 Promo Teases Time Jump (Bearded Ressler!), Vengeance for Liz's Death — Watch

The newest teaser trailer for The Blacklist‘s ninth season doesn’t even crack 60 seconds, but we learn a lot about how the task force is coping in the wake of Liz Keen’s death.

As TVLine confirmed last month — thus revealing the subject of our latest Blind Item — the NBC drama will pick up after a two-year time jump, at which point Red is in the wind, and the task force has disbanded. But in the promo embedded below, Agent Ressler (now rocking a beard!) reminds an anonymous someone that “whether [Liz] died in vain is up to you.”

Agent Park and Harold Cooper also show up in the teaser, but none of the task force members ever appear together in the same frame. As for Red, who’s also looking a little different, he warns, “This journey isn’t over yet.”

“Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters,” per the Season 9 synopsis. “In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”

Liz perished via a gunshot wound in the back during the Season 8 finale, which coincided with star Megan Boone’s exit from the series. One day after the finale aired, series creator Jon Bokenkamp revealed he was also departing after eight seasons.

The Blacklist‘s ninth season begins Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8/7c. Watch the teaser trailer below, then drop a comment with your reactions!