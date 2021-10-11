TV Ratings: The Equalizer, NCIS: LA and SEAL Team Eye Steady Returns

RELATED STORIES Legends of the Hidden Temple: Grade the Premiere of The CW's Reboot

Legends of the Hidden Temple: Grade the Premiere of The CW's Reboot The Equalizer Season 2 Premiere Recap: Mother Knows Best -- Plus, Grade It!

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS‘ Sunday dramas are all eyeballing steady returns, pending possible adjustment due to NFL overrun in some markets.

The Equalizer, for one, opened its sophomore run with 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, right on par with Season 1’s regularly scheduled outings and leading Sunday’s entertainment fare in total audience. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A.”

NCIS: LA‘s season opener (5.9 mil/0.6) also matched its previous averages, as did SEAL Team (3.9 mil/0.5) in its brand new (if temporary) time slot.

NBC Sunday Night Football (16.5 mil/4.8) was down sharply from last week’s preliminary numbers, yet of course led the night across the board.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot debuted to 280K and a 0.1 (TVLine reader grade “C+”), followed by Killer Camp‘s Season 2 opener with 170K (eek!) and a 0.0.

ABC | The Rookie (2.6 mil/0.3) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons’ latest “Treehouse of Horror” drew 3.8 mil/1.2 leading out of football, followed by The Great North‘s 2 mil/0.7, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.8 mil/0.7 and Family Guy‘s 1.6 mil/0.5.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!