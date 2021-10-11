RELATED STORIES Netflix Boss Defends Dave Chappelle's 'Artistic Freedom' After Latest Special Is Deemed 'Dangerously Transphobic'

It’s time to call the next meeting of The Baby-Sitters Club to order!

Season 2 of the Netflix tween dramedy began streaming Monday, and in a moment, we’ll want to know what you thought of the return of Kristy & Co. But first, a quick recap:

We pick up at the end of summer. Kristy’s dog, Louie, is no longer with us, and his absence is felt by all the Thomas kids. Meanwhile, Watson and Liz are working overtime to make sure their blended families feel comfortable with each other.

But when Liz and Kristy are invited to tea by Watson’s neighbor Shannon Delaney, they bristle at the woman’s snobby manner and her implication that the Thomases “won the lottery” when Liz and the kids moved in with Watson. Still, when Shannon calls the club and needs a sitter, Kristy winds up taking the job… and realizing that the woman’s daughter, Amanda, is really just a lonely girl in need of friends. So Kristy introduces her to David Michael, and the kiddos hit it off.

And later, when Shannon holds a charity animal-adoption event at her house, she introduces the Brewer/Thomases to a puppy she thinks they’d love. And they do! So they adopt the lil’ fluffball and name it after her.

At the end of the hour, Kristy has a pool party at her new place, and all of the girls come.

Elsewhere in the club’s minutes:

* Dawn spends a few weeks in California and comes back looking a little different: She’s now played by Kyndra Sanchez, after original portrayer Xochitl Gomez had to leave the series due to a scheduling conflict.

* Mary Anne frets over the fact that Logan hasn’t been in touch much since they returned from camp.

* The BSC has two new members: Jessi Ramsey and Mallory Pike.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Grade it via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!