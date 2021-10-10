SNL: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloe Mock Themselves in Courtroom Parody People's Kourt — Watch

RELATED STORIES 'SNL' Video: Watch Kim Kardashian's Monologue

At least the Kardashians can take a joke.

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live headed to The People’s Kourt, as host Kim Kardashian West took center stage in the courtroom program parody, stepping into the surely high heels of her sister Kourtney.

Introduced as a new show where viewers can continue watching the Kardashians “bicker and squabble over everything,” Kim’s Kourtney grabbed the gavel to reign judgment down on the most serious of family issues, like Khloe (playing herself) and Kim’s (Heidi Gardner) quarrel over a make-up artist.

—

The announcer continued with the jabs (“She doesn’t pull punches, she doesn’t play favorites, but mostly, she just doesn’t care”) before setting up mom Kris Jenner’s (also playing herself) lawsuits against daughters Kylie and Kendall (Melissa Villaseñor and musical guest Halsey, respectively). Jenner’s beef with Kendall: She’s not stirring up enough drama and it’s damaging their brand. “I’m a Jenner, not a Kardashian,” Kendall quipped, before Kris fired back: “And that’s something you need to work on, honey!”

Mikey Day joined the “star-studded” affair as Kourtney’s sidekick Travis Barker, with Chris Redd appearing as Kanye West, who claimed that Kim hacked his Twitter.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian West had her pick of suitors in a Bachelorette parody, shortly after she delivered a self-deprecating monologue acknowledging her sex tape, failed marriage and unlikely turn as master of ceremonies.

Watch The People’s Kourt clip (embedded above), then grade West’s episode via our poll and drop a comment with your full review.