Kim Kardashian West's SNL Monologue References Sex Tape, Failed Marriage to Kanye and O.J. Simpson Trial — WATCH

RELATED STORIES 'SNL' Video: James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden

'SNL' Video: James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden 'SNL' Video: Watch Norm Macdonald Tribute

Kim Kardashian West: Reality TV mogul… social media influencer… stand-up comedian?

West kicked off her Saturday Night Live hosting stint with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies.

“I know, I’m surprised to see me here, too,” she began. “When they asked, I was like, ‘You want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time.’

“Actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering,” she said, referring to her infamous mid-aughts sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. “It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

Kris Jenner was the target of several jokes, as was Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West and Kim’s many unnamed sisters. Read on for all the highlights…

* On her sisters following in her footsteps: “I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I am so much more than just a pretty face. And good hair. And great makeup. And amazing boobs. And a perfect butt. Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.”

* On being a self-made billionaire: “The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Cory.”

* On her father Robert Kardashian’s influence… and link to O.J. Simpson: “My father was, and still is an inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several! Or none at all. I still don’t know.”

* On the one thing Kris didn’t foresee: “I’m an influencer, so I understand that the things that I say carry weight. But I would never tell anyone what they can or can’t do. Remember: I’m a Kim, not a Karen. And honestly, with all of the K names, it’s really impressive that my mom didn’t pick Karen. Somehow she just knew. I don’t know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn.”

* On marrying, then divorcing, Kanye West: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, but he’s the richest Black man in America — a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it just came down to one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth.”

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Following her monologue, West appeared in several sketches, including parodies of Aladdin and The Bachelorette — the latter of which featured cameos by Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, SNL alum Chris Rock, the NBA’s Blake Griffin and comedian Amy Schumer. She also co-starred in a digital short alongside Kris and sister Khloe.

Watch West’s monologue above, then grade the episode via the following poll.