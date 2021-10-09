TV Ratings: Shark Tank's Return Ties SmackDown for Friday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank opened Season 13 with 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, down from its previous averages (4.2 mil/0.7) yet still tying for the Friday demo win. TV Predictions for SEAL Team and More

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week, landing in that two-day demo tie.

Over on CBS, S.W.A.T. (4.6 mil/0.4), Magnum P.I. (5 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.7 mil/0.4) each dropped a few viewers while holding steady in the demo — with Blue Bloods of course copping the night’s largest audience.

The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (750K/0.1) was steady, while Nancy Drew opened its latest season with 470K/0.0 (and a TVLine reader grade of “A+”; read post mortem).

