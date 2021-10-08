The Wheel of Time's Moiraine Makes Quite an Entrance in New Sneak Peek — Plus, Elayne Trakand Cast for Season 2

Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine makes a dramatic, yet congenial enough, entrance in a new sneak peek from The Wheel of Time, which was released on Friday during the Amazon Prime adaptation’s New York Comic Con panel. Wheel of Time Photos

In the clip above, revelry at the Two Rivers tavern is interrupted by the arrival of Daniel Henney’s al’Lan Mandragoran, who in turn introduces the curious locals to the enigmatic Moiraine Damodred. The two strangers quickly make an impression on the tavern’s proprietor as well as the nearby Egwene al’Vere (played by Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) and Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski).

The (already-renewed) series‘ first three episodes (of eight total) will premiere Friday, Nov. 19, with new episodes available each Friday thereafter — leading up to a season finale on Dec. 24.

Also at NYCC, Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove) announced new cast members for Season 2. Ceara Coveney (pictured) will play fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand, while Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Meera Syal (Broadchurch) will fill roles that are as yet undisclosed but teased as “two of the most important characters in the series.”

Adapted from one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all-time, Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The sprawling cast also includes Sophie Okonedo (Flack) as the legendary Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche; Kae Alexander (Krypton) as Min Farshaw; Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Liandrin Guirale; Peter Franzen (Vikings) as Stepin; Clare Perkins (EastEnders) as Kerene Nagashi; Barney Harris (Clique) as Mat Cauthon; and Zoe Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve.

