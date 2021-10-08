The Flash's Iris Gets a Very Special 'Wedding' Gift in Deleted Scene

RELATED STORIES The Flash: Katherine McNamara Teases Mia Smoak's 'Armageddon' Return

Bride-to-(again)-be Iris West-Allen is gifted with something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue in a deleted scene from The Flash‘s Season 7 finale.

In the exclusive clip above, Iris (played by Candice Patton) is getting ready for her and Barry’s end-of-season vow renewal — while, alas, fighting off eye-glowing bouts of time sickness — when daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) shows up to present her with a most special gift laden with (eventual) meaning.

Press play above to see what Nora has for her mom, and where when it comes from.

This deleted scene is among the extras from The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season, which arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The full-season compilations include all 18 episodes from Season 7, plus several deleted scenes, multiple gag reels,the featurettes “The Journey Ends: Carlos and Tom” (commemorating the end of Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh’s series-regular runs) and “Never Alone: Heroes and Allies,” plus the cast’s 2020 DC FanDome panel Q&A.

Season 8 of the CW series, meanwhile, is set to premiere Tuesday, Nov. 16 — with the launch of a five-episode “Armageddon” team-up event — and where it will now lead into Riverdale.

