The Expanse Sets December Premiere for Sixth and Final Season at Amazon

The Expanse will charge into interplanetary battle before the year concludes.

The sci-fi drama’s sixth and final season will kick off on Friday, Dec. 10, it was announced Friday during the show’s New York Comic Con panel. The six-episode swan song will roll out weekly on Fridays, wrapping with the series finale on Jan. 14, 2022. TV Shows That Have Ended in 2021 (So Far)

When the Season 6 premiere drops — about 10 months after the Season 5 finale released in February — the solar system will be at war as Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy launch more devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. “As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict,” the logline teases. “Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.”

In addition to Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen, Frankie Adams as Bobbie and Cara Gee as Drummer, returning cast members include Steven Strait as Jim Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, Nadine Nicole as Clarissa Mao and Jasai Chase Owens as Filip Inaros. At the time of The Expanse‘s Season 6 renewal, it was announced that Cas Anvar — who was the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation in June 2020 — would not be involved with the final run of episodes. As such, Anvar’s Alex Kamal (spoiler alert!) died of a stroke in the Season 5 finale.

Amazon has also released a teaser trailer for The Expanse‘s final season. Watch it above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!