The Expanse Renewed for Sixth and Final Season — Who's Not Returning?

Amazon is keeping The Expanse in orbit for a bit longer, renewing the sci-fi drama for a sixth and final season, TVLine has learned. The news comes less than a month before the show returns for its fifth season on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

While most of the show’s cast will return for the final season, Cas Anvar — who was the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation earlier this year — will not be back as Alex Kamal.

“From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers,” Expanse executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a statement. “We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and Executive Producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience.”

Adds Shankar, “The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring The Expanse to the screen is incredible. Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on Season Six!”

A high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure, The Expanse — which aired its first three seasons on Syfy, before getting “saved” by Amazon — follows the crew of the Rocinante, an illegally salvaged warship that stumbled on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatened to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity.

According to the official synopsis, Season 5 picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System.

Amos (played Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind; Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence; Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals; Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them; Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be; and Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Expanse‘s renewal and conclusion. Hit PLAY on the Season 5 trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Are your ready to say goodbye? Again?