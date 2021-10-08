On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Reveals Its New Core Four — First Look

RELATED STORIES Lost in Space's Third and Final Season (Finally) Gets Premiere Date, Teaser

Lost in Space's Third and Final Season (Finally) Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Dash & Lily Not Returning for Season 2

It’s time to meet the new kids on the block. Netflix on Friday announced the cast of Freeridge, an upcoming spinoff of On My Block, whose fourth and final season is currently available to stream.

Bryana Salaz (Team Kaylie), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ciara Riley Wilson (LA’s Finest) and Shiv Pai (Iron Fist) will lead the new show as series regulars. The actors first appeared as their new characters in the series finale of On My Block.

Per the official logline, “The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.”

Co-creators Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner will all executive-produce, while Uyeshiro, Gonzalez and Haft will also serve as co-showrunners.

On My Block‘s series finale received mixed reviews from TVLine readers, with 35 percent giving it an “A” and 26 percent giving it a “C.” Click here for a full recap of how the original show ended earlier this month.

Will you stay put in Freeridge for more mysteries and/or shenanigans? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Netflix spinoff below.