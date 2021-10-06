NCIS: LA Season Premiere Sneak Peek: Kilbride Questions Hetty's Travel Plans

The enigmatic Henrietta Lange is on the move, yet again — though not if Kilbride has anything to say about it! — in this exclusive sneak peek from NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Season 13 premiere. Fall Preview: Get Scoop on 20+ Favorites

In the high-octane CBS drama’s latest season opener, airing Sunday at 9/8c and titled “Subject 17,” Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by new series regular Gerald McRaney) learns of Hetty’s (two-time Teen Choice Award winner Linda Hunt) plan to return to Syria, where she spent much of Season 12 and apparently left things in a bit of… disarray.

“We’re going to find out early on that Hetty created quite a mess overseas and she has to go and try to fix that — against [Kilbride’s] best judgement,” NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill shared during TVLine’s in-depth fall preview Q&A. After all, the EP notes, Kilbride “thinks that these are her misfits [working at NCIS], so she should be the one to wrangle them.”

But despite his protests, Kilbride will “let her try and fix the mess, and in her absence he’ll be running the show,” Gemmill previewed. Now press play above to hear Kilbride’s very specific (#TooSoon?) warning for Hetty — as well as his confession about (eep!) a recent workplace murder.

Hetty will be around long enough, though, to steer Callen toward (or away from?) the truth about their past. Poking around the secret files he learned of late last season, “Callen (Chris O’Donnell) finds something that will definitely change his relationship, at least for the time being, with someone very close to him,” Gemmill teased. “He will discover that Hetty was in his life a lot sooner than he ever realized.”

Elsewhere in Sunday’s season premiere, Joelle (guest star Elizabeth Bogush) resurfaces in her quest to capture Katya, while Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) work to expand their family.

