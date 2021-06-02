NCIS: LA Promotes [Spoiler] to Series Regular in Wake of 2 Major Exits

RELATED STORIES Barrett Foa Reflects on His NCIS: LA Run and Finale Sendoff: 'I Love That I Got to Have One Family for So Long'

NCIS: Los Angeles taketh away, and now NCIS: Los Angeles giveth.

In the wake of a Season 12 cast shakeup that saw longtime cast members Barrett Foa (Eric Beale) and Renée Felice Smith (Neil Jones) exit, the CBS procedural has promoted Gerald McRaney from recurring guest star to series regular ahead of Season 13.

“When you have an actor of Gerald McRaney’s caliber, you do everything you can to make sure you get him as often as possible,” NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill tells our sister pub Deadline. “Admiral Kilbride has been an esteemed part of our universe for seven years now and we look forward to viewers seeing him come in and shake up our NCIS: LA world.”

In a recent interview with TVLine, Gemmill admitted to being “a huge fan of [McRaney’s] forever,” adding “I mean, I grew up watching him and I was really happy when we had him on the show the first time, a few years ago. He’s such a pro and so cool, he raises everybody’s game.

“He’s so great because he can do comedy, and he can do drama,” the EP continued, “and he likes to be out running around with guns, because he’s a big hunter in real life.”

