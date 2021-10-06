Dash & Lily Not Returning for Season 2

Dash & Lily‘s New Year’s Eve kiss will be the end of their love story at Netflix: The romantic comedy series will not be back for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Adapted from Rachel Cohn and David Levithan’s young adult novels, Dash & Lily starred Austin Abrams (Euphoria) and Midori Francis (The Birch) as the titular teens, who developed romantic feelings for each other as they exchanged messages and dares in a notebook passed around New York City. In the Season 1 finale — which now serves as the series finale — Dash and Lily finally kissed at the famed Strand Bookstore as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“I would love to be able to go back and do the second book and third book [in Cohn and Levithan’s series],” series creator Joe Tracz told TVLine after the first season dropped last November. “The third book was actually written on set. David and Rachel would visit the set, and they’d be working on their chapters for the third book. I love these characters so much and the city that they live in. Knowing that there is more story to be told, those are stories I’d love to tell.”

In addition to Dash & Lily, Netflix’s recent one-and-done cancellations include The Crew, Country Comfort, The Irregulars and Jupiter’s Legacy. Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with this latest bit of bad news.

Dash & Lily fans, are you disappointed to hear the show won’t return? Tell us in a comment below.