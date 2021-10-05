TV Ratings: Ordinary Joe Stabilizes in Week 3, NCIS: Hawai'i Takes First Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Monday drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, up in audience but down a tick in the demo week-to-week yet still leading the night in the latter measure (read recap). Our Predictions for Ordinary Joe, NCIS: Hawaii and More

Ordinary Joe then did 2.8 mil and a 0.4, adding eyeballs in Week 3 while stabilizing in the demo.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (5 mil/0.5), NCIS (7.6 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Hawai’i (5.4 mil/0.4) all dipped a bit, though NCIS proper still copped Monday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere:

FOX | 9-1-1 (5 mil/0.8, read recap) and The Big Leap (1.4 mil/0.2) were both steady.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (4.8 mil/0.8, read recap) ticked up in the demo, while The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

THE CW | Roswell NM (480K/0.1) was steady.

