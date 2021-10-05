Succession Season 3 Premiere Video: Kendall Seeks to Start a 'F—king Revolution' After Explosive Presser

RELATED STORIES Succession Season 3 Scoop: Cast Teases Kendall Going 'Airborne,' Cousin Greg Making 'Some Nice Moves'

If Kendall Roy will feel any remorse about blowing the whistle on his own father, it sure hasn’t hit yet in a new clip from Succession‘s Season 3 premiere.

The sneak peek below, released early Tuesday morning as part of an HBO Max Europe event, takes place immediately after the Season 2 finale press conference in which Kendall called out Logan for his role in Waystar Royco’s many misdeeds. But even as photographers rush Kendall on his way out of the building — “No comment! No comment!” yells Greg, Greggier than ever — the traitorous Roy son is focused only on the “f—king revolution” ahead.

“Are you with me? Yes or no?” Kendall asks Karolina once they’re back in the company car. “This is a fork in your life, Karolina. This is the righteous vehicle.” (Karolina isn’t quite as sold on that idea as Kendall wants her to be.)

Succession returns for its third season on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c on HBO. Season 3 will consist of nine episodes, down from the 10-episode counts of Seasons 1 and 2. New faces in the upcoming installments include Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as confrontational tech founder/CEO Lukas Matsson, Sanaa Lathan (The Affair) as well-connected New York lawyer Lisa Arthur and Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as billionaire activist Josh Aaronson, all of whom can be glimpsed in the recently released Season 3 trailer.

