Jared Padalecki 'Apologizes' to Gilmore Girls Fans on Series' Anniversary

Jared Padalecki is poking a bit of fun at his Gilmore Girls-era self on the occasion of the beloved dramedy’s birthday.

Reacting to a 21st anniversary-themed tweet from the official Gilmore account (a tweet which featured a vintage photo of Padalecki’s Dean and Alexis Bledel’s Rory), the Supernatural-turned-Walker star cracked, “Sorry about the teeth… and the forehead… (“five”-head?). Glad I grew into those.”

Padalecki made his Gilmore debut in the 2000 pilot, and appeared on and off the series during the first five seasons. He reprised his role as Dean in the subsequent 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has said that a follow-up to A Year in the Life remains a possibility. “The great thing about families is there is always story to tell,” she shared last October. “[Gilmore] is not like a monster [franchise] or ‘Aliens came to town!’ or ‘We finally found out who killed Laura Palmer and it’s over’-[type situation]. There’s never going to be closure between Lorelai and Emily. Ever. And the older that Rory gets and the more she finds her own footing and has her own life — and she’s potentially going to have a baby — she’s going to be in conflict with Lorelai. Conflict and story and journey are not an issue.” (FYI: We ranked Gilmore‘s best 20 characters of all time — and there are some surprises!)

So what is the issue? “There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things,” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator maintained at the time. “[A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’ And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen].”