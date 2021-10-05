Emily VanCamp Breaks Silence on Resident Exit: 'This Decision Was Not Easy, But It Was the Right One for Me'

Emily VanCamp has officially checked out of The Resident — and now she’s explaining why. The 28 Most Shocking TV Exits Announced This Year (So Far)

The TV vet’s four-year stint on the Fox medical drama came to an end in Tuesday’s episode when Nic succumbed to her car crash injuries, leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) both a widower and a single father (read Czuchry’s thoughts on his leading lady’s exit here).

TVLine broke the news of VanCamp’s departure back in August. In an interview with Deadline that posted immediately following Tuesday’s episode, VanCamp confirmed that the recent birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with real-life spouse Josh Bowman was a major factor in her decision to leave the series.

“I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted,” she told the site. “I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”

VanCamp went on to acknowledge, “It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it. Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite. There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody. But it was the right one for me, personally. I’m grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion.”