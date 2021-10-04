DC FanDome: Supergirl, Peacemaker, Superman & Lois and Harley Quinn Stars Among 90+ RSVPs — Watch Video

Supergirl is bringing a whole lotta superfriends with her when the CW series presents its final-season panel at the DC FanDome event this month.

The second annual virtual fan gathering has revealed its list of attending stars via the video above, and among the Supergirl RSVPs are Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Katie McGrath, Nicole Maines, Jesse Rath and Azie Tesfai, plus upcoming returning guest stars Jeremy Jordan, Chris Wood and Mehcad Brooks. TV Predictions for Stargirl and More!

Dozens of stars and EPs from other DC TV series such as Batwoman, Superman & Lois, The Flash, Harley Quinn and the upcoming Peacemaker and Naomi.

All told, more than 90 stars and producers are listed, alphabetically by last name, in the talent reveal. TVLine hears that shows such as Legends of Tomorrow (which will be celebrating 100 episodes) and Titans, though they have no stars listed, will still have a presence at the event.

Launching Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 am PT, DC FanDome will again deliver content reveals, announcements and/or the opportunity to hear from the casts and creators of TV series including the above plus Doom Patrol, DC’s Stargirl and the upcoming DMZ.

On the movie front, fans can look forward to a new trailer for The Batman, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

DC FanDome this year can be accessed at DCFanDome.com or via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. All programming will be captioned in Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.

Additionally, a kid-friendly experience can be accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com, which will offer sneak peeks of upcoming DC animated adventures like Batwheels, DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go!

Leading up to DC FanDome, DC Universe Infinite will be releasing more than 300 comics and graphic novels available to read for free (with registration).

