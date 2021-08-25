Supergirl: Mehcad Brooks to Return as James Olsen in Series Finale

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Recap: Kara's Back!

Supergirl’s series finale will see another fan favorite return.

Melissa Benoist, who plays the titular hero, has confirmed that Mehcad Brooks will reprise his role as James Olsen for the CW series’ final episode. David Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onzz, previously confirmed that Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan), aka Toyman, will be back for the finale as well.

“It would not have felt right if they hadn’t come back,” Benoist told Entertainment Weekly. “I loved seeing my friends. I loved seeing Mehcad Brooks. I loved seeing Jeremy. I loved having Chris back, obviously. I don’t think it would’ve been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn’t come back, so I’m very grateful that they did. It’s always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I’m really glad it worked out that way.”

Chyler Leigh also opened up about familiar faces dropping by this season, telling TVLine that fans can expect “some wonderful returns.”

Olsen departed in Season 5 to run his hometown newspaper and expose the local corruption. Before leaving, he handed his Guardian shield to his sister Kelly, who will debut as the vigilante in Episode 12 (titled “Blind Spots”).

Meanwhile, Mon-El last appeared in Season 5’s “It’s a Super Life,” which marked the show’s 100th episode and saw Supergirl transported to an alternate reality in which the Daxamite prince never left Earth. Winn also appeared in the episode, assisting the Superfriends with tracking down Lena Luthor. Winn exited as a series regular at the end of Season 3, deciding to join the Legion of Super-Heroes in the future alongside founder and leader Mon-El, who also left the series that season.