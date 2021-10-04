Supergirl Sneak Peek: Alex and Kelly Are Cute Crimefighting Girlfriends

RELATED STORIES Supergirl's Azie Tesfai Breaks Down Kelly's 'Uncomfortable' Conversation with Kara: 'There Was a Lot of Crying'

Supergirl's Azie Tesfai Breaks Down Kelly's 'Uncomfortable' Conversation with Kara: 'There Was a Lot of Crying' The CW's Best Show Ever Tournament: And the Winner Is....

If Alex and Kelly weren’t already your favorite Supergirl couple, a sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c) just might change your mind.

In the exclusive clip, which you can check out above, the crimefighting girlfriends — suited-up Sentinel and Guardian, respectively — squeeze some cute small talk in between delivering hard punches and fierce kicks.

“Nice move! Nice bracelet,” Alex tells Kelly in the clip. These two are endgame, right?

Azie Tesfai, who plays Kelly, previously opened up to TVLine about Kelly and Alex’s flourishing romance in the Arrowverse show’s final episodes. “[She] and Alex have some hot scenes where they make out and then kick some butt,” Tesfai teased. “It’s the best of a crimefighting duo that are in love… We have fight scenes where we talk about, ‘What did you make for dinner?’ which is very fun.”

Tuesday’s episode, titled “Magical Thinking,” finds Lena unsure about using her newfound magical abilities to help Supergirl obtain the second totem from Nyxly. Meanwhile, William will struggle to write a story that makes both the Super Friends and his boss Andrea happy.

Plus, as hinted in the preview clip, Kelly is happy that Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home. However, “things go awry and the little girl’s future is put in danger,” according the official synopsis.