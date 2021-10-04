Natalie Morales Officially Joins The Talk

RELATED STORIES Natalie Morales Exiting NBC News After 19 Years -- to Join CBS' The Talk?

Natalie Morales Exiting NBC News After 19 Years -- to Join CBS' The Talk? The Talk Adds Ninja Warrior's Akbar Gbajabiamila as Season 12 Co-Host

As rumored in the immediate wake of her announced exit from NBC News, Natalie Morales is joining CBS’ The Talk as a new co-host.

The formal announcement was made on Monday’s edition of CBS’ daytime talker, with Morales set to make her debut next Monday, Oct. 11 (alongside hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood).

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the Talk family,” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said in a joint statement. “We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.”

Morales herself added, “It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at The Talk. I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Morales’ departure from NBC News after 19 years was announced on Oct. 1. “This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and, yes, opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel,” she said in a memo to NBC News staff.

Per Variety, Morales will continue to contribute to Dateline NBC through the end of the year, and Today is planning to send her off on-air in the (very??) near future.

Do you think Morales will make a good fit at The Talk?