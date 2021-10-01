Natalie Morales Exiting NBC News After 19 Years — to Join CBS' The Talk?

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: OC Recap: So What Did Stabler's Letter to Benson Say?

Natalie Morales is leaving NBC’s news division after nearly two decades at the network, TVLine has confirmed.

The former Today anchor announced her imminent departure to colleagues on Friday, our sister site Variety reports.

“This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and, yes, opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel,” she said in a memo to NBC News staff.

Per Variety, Morales will continue to contribute to Dateline NBC through the end of the year, and Today is planning to send her off on-air in the near future.

Update: Though CBS is not commenting, Page Six is reporting (via unnamed sources) that Morales is bound for CBS’ The Talk, which has been going through a bit of a transition this fall.

Morales started as an MSNBC anchor in 2002. She eventually moved to Today as a national correspondent in 2006, then replaced Ann Curry as news reader in 2011. She later became West Coast anchor, relocating to California, where she also worked at Access Hollywood. She joined Dateline in 2020.

Will you miss Morales on NBC? Hit the comments with your thoughts!