DC's Stargirl: Joel McHale Upped to Series Regular for Season 3

It sounds like Starman himself will truly get a chance to shine on DC’s Stargirl, with the news that Joel McHale has been upped to series regular for Season 3 of the superhero team-up. Fall TV Predictions: Stargirl and More!

McHale confirmed his promotion on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (at the 7:00 mark in the video below), adding, “I’m very happy to be a part of the show, so thank you Geoff Johns who invented it.” Stargirl was picked up for Season 3 back in May, long before its sophomore premiere.

Thus far since the series’ premiere, McHale has made five appearances as Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman — including in the pilot, where an action-packed cold open depicted the fateful, decade-ago encounter with the Injustice Society that disassembled the OG JSA. (Though Starman succumbed to grave injuries in that clash, Sylvester has been seen this season making his way towards Blue Valley, looking to reunite with sidekick Pat aka Stripesy, played by Luke Wilson.)

“In the best comic books, I always love the long-burning subplots, and the return of Starman, Sylvester Pemberton, is one of those,” Johns told TVLine this summer. “You will see him come into play in Season 2, in flashbacks — we have a really cool one with [Starman] and the other JSA founders — and you will see Joel McHale into the later half of the season.”

McHale will make his sixth appearance this coming Tuesday at 8/7c, when Pat is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso (Nick Tarabay); The Flash‘s John Wesley Shipp in turn guest-stars as Golden Age speedster Jay Garrick.

What do you think the Season 3 plan for “dearly departed” Starman is? Share your theories in the Comments!

Elsewhere in this season’s ninth episode, Mike is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, Barbara comes face to face with someone from her past, and Courtney struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her.

