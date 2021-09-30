TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home.

The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined PBS Masterpiece’s Tom Jones miniseries, playing the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston. Other new cast additions include Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley), James Fleet (Bridgerton) and Alun Armstrong (Breeders).

* Freeform has given a series order to the comedy Everything’s Trash, executive-produced by and starring Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) as “a 30-something podcaster with a messy life who’s trying to figure out adulthood with the help of her friends and family,” our sister site Variety reports.

* Lily Rose-Depp has joined the HBO drama The Idol, co-created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and singer/songwriter The Weeknd, who also stars, per Variety.

* CBS’ True Lies pilot has cast Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here, Mixology) to star opposite Steve Howey, per Variety. The actress will take on the role of Helen, who was played by Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1994 film.

* FX’s adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 sci-fi novel Kindred has added to its pilot cast Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Micah Stock (The Right Stuff), Gayle Rankin (GLOW), Austin Smith (Hamilton), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Godfather of Harlem) and child actor David Alexander Kaplan.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for Just Beyond, an anthology series from the world of author R.L. Stine, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 13:

