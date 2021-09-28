The Bachelor Names Jesse Palmer as New Host, Replacing Chris Harrison

The Bachelor has found Chris Harrison’s replacement… and he’s already a member of Bachelor Nation.

Jesse Palmer, who starred in Season 5 of The Bachelor back in 2004, will host the upcoming season of ABC’s reality romance hit, the network announced on Tuesday. The new season is slated to air early next year.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience, and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

In his Bachelor stint, Palmer chose Jessica Bowlin to receive his final rose, but they lasted less than a month together before splitting up. A former college and NFL quarterback, Palmer also serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Plus, he hosted the short-lived ABC reality series The Proposal, created by Bachelor mastermind Mike Fleiss.

Palmer replaces Chris Harrison, who hosted each season of The Bachelor and its various spinoffs until last year, when he stoked controversy by railing against “cancel culture” while defending Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her at an Antebellum party. Harrison took a break from the franchise and ultimately stepped down in June. On The Bachelorette, he was replaced by former stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

What do you think of Palmer as host, Bachelor Nation? Make your voice heard in the comments.