TV Ratings: The Rookie Returns Low

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Rookie opened Season 4 with 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, down sharply from its Season 3 averages (3.7 mil/0.5) to mark series lows. TVLine readers gave the opener an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem about that heartbreaking sendoff. TV Predictions: Evil Twist, SEAL Team's First F-Bomb and More!

Opening ABC’s night were the season premieres of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.8 mil/0.4) and Supermarket Sweep (2.5 mil/0.4).

Elsewhere:

NBC | Sunday Night Football (13 mil/3.6) was down sharply from last week’s preliminary numbers.

FOX | The Simpsons opened Season 33 with 3.3 mil/1.1, followed by The Great North‘s 1.8 mil/0.7, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.6 mil/0.6 and Family Guy‘s 1.5 mil/0.6.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL overrun in some markets, Big Brother (4.2 mil/0.9) is currently down a tick from its previous Sunday outing, while the Broadway’s Back special retained 2.7 mil/0.4.

THE CW | Wellington Paranormal‘s Season 2 finale drew 201K and a 0.0.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!