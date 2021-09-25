Ozark: Watch First Blood-Soaked Footage From Final Season

Ozark is going out guns blazing. Ozark Season 3: The Biggest Twists

The first footage from the serial thriller’s upcoming fourth and final season was unveiled at Netflix’s “TUDUM” global fan event on Saturday, and, by the looks of it, Wendy and Marty are still reeling from that Season 3 cliffhanger that found Navarro blowing Helen’s head off right in front of them.

As previously reported, Ozark Season 4 will be released in two, seven-episode parts, with Part 1 and Part 2 bowing in 2022. (Part 1 was originally set to premiere this year.)

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” Ozark star and EP Jason Bateman said in a statement back in June 2020. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

On the casting front, Exorcist alum Alfonso Herrera has joined the cast the new Big Bad, a previously unseen member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between being the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle’s cartel.

Also boarding Ozark‘s ensemble are Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street), Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks) and Katrina Lenk (Tommy). Additionally, Season 3 guest stars Felix Solis (aka Big Bad Omar Navarro) and Damian Young (aka sleuth Jim Rattelsdorf) have been promoted to series regulars.