Emily in Paris Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Unveils Teaser Video — Watch

Emily in Paris‘ adventures in the City of Love will continue when Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 22, it was announced at Netflix’s “TUDUM” global fan event on Saturday. Additionally, the streamer released a teaser video for the upcoming 10-episode run.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Season 2 will introduce a new love interest, Alfie (played by Katy Keene‘s Lucien Laviscount), who is described as a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture. He and Emily have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more.

“Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” according to the official Season 2 logline. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat” — aka Alfie — “who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

In addition to leading lady Lily Collins, returning series regulars include Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), Camille Razat (Cami) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Laviscount, Kate Walsh (Madeline), Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree) and Arnaud Binard (Laurent G) recur.

Press PLAY above to watch the teaser, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2!