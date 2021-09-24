The Other Two Renewed for Season 3

RELATED STORIES The Other Two EP Breaks Down Finale's Fashion Show Chaos and 'Perspective Shift,' Hints at Season 3 Possibilities

Here’s some news that would definitely merit a mention on “The Gay Minute”: HBO Max has renewed The Other Two for a third season, TVLine has learned.

Series creators “Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters’ imperfections while making us laugh hysterically,” HBO Max executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation Suzanna Makkos said in a statement. “It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many conference calls to come next season.”

The Other Two stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as struggling siblings Cary and Brooke, who are stuck in the shadow of their pop star brother Chase (Case Walker) and talk show host mom Pat (Molly Shannon). Ken Marino costars as Chase’s manager (and Pat’s boyfriend) Streeter, with Josh Segarra playing Brooke’s goofy ex Lance.

After debuting on Comedy Central in January 2019, The Other Two moved to HBO Max for Season 2, which premiered last month. In this week’s Season 2 finale — read our post mortem with Schneider here — Brooke and Cary were about to achieve professional success, but then an overworked Pat collapsed on the runway of Chase’s fashion show, and Chase revealed he didn’t want to be a fashion designer in the first place. Streeter took the family on a tropical getaway for some much-needed R&R, while Cary stayed back to shoot his new movie… which was set to begin filming right before the COVID pandemic shut everything down.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the good news. Happy to spend more time with The Other Two? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.