TVLine Items: House of the Dragon Castings, Mayans Promotions and More

Several more residents are entering the House of the Dragon, including an Outlander alum and a Fleabag vet.

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series has added the following actors to its ensemble: Ryan Corr (Wakefield) as Ser Harwin “Breakbones” Strong; Jefferson Hall (Devs) as Lord Jason Lannister and Tyland Lannister; David Horovitch (Doctors) as Grand Maester Mellos; Matthew Needham (Sandition) as Larys Strong; Bill Paterson (Fleabag) as Lord Lyman Beesbury; Gavin Spokes (Will) as Lord Lyonel Strong; and as previously reported, Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Ser Harrold Westerling.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the original Thrones series and will follow Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen begins its historic downfall. Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal (Colony) created the prequel, with Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serving as showrunners.

* Mayans M.C. has promoted Frankie Loyal (aka Hank “Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas) and Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez) to series regulars for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) will star in, direct and executive-produce the in-development Showtime limited series Love Canal, about a group of blue-collar women in the late 1970s who fight for environmental justice in their community, our sister site Variety reports.

* Über producer Mark Burnett is developing a reimagined version of the competition series American Gladiators, featuring WWE wrestling superstars, per Deadline.

