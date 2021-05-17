TVLine Items: Outlander Vet to GoT Prequel, Fallon Renewed and More

Outlander‘s Graham McTavish is entering the House of the Dragon: The actor tells UK fashion magazine Stylist that he will be part of HBO’s forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m really having a lot of fun,” McTavish told the magazine about the role. “We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot dragons.”

HBO did not confirm the casting, nor are any details about McTavish’s character currently available.

Ready for more of today's newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC is sticking with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, renewing the program for five more years, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, in which the trio are trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes to compete against each other, will air Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on NBC.

* Fox has ordered Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef, featuring a three-story culinary tower, with aspiring chefs competing in cooking challenges on each level for the $250,000 grand prize.

* E!’s recently announced Clash of the Cover Bands competition series has tapped Stephen “tWitch” Boss to serve as host, while the celebrity judges include Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and songwriter Ester Dean.

* Disney Channel has set a Saturday, June 12 premiere date for Season 2 of the Peabody Award-nominated animated series The Owl House (guest stars include Peter Gallagher, Felicia Day, Harvey Guillén, Nik Dodani, Alex Lawther and Debra Wilson) — and has also renewed the series for Season 3.

* Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe are confirmed for Paramount+’s revival of Behind the Music, premiering Thursday, July 29. They join previously announced talent Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin and Huey Lewis. Watch a promo:

