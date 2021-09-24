Framing Britney Spears Sequel to Premiere on FX and Hulu Tonight, Ahead of Netflix Documentary

FX and Hulu have announced a surprise follow-up to the Emmy-nominated documentary Framing Britney Spears — and it premieres tonight. Framing Britney Spears: Winners and Losers

Airing on FX and streaming on Hulu at 10/9c, Controlling Britney Spears is “an explosive follow-up documentary… featuring new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of Britney’s daily life inside the conservatorship,” according to the official release. The sequel comes just days ahead of the premiere of another highly anticipated documentary about Spears’ conservatorship, Netflix’s Britney Vs. Spears (watch trailer).

Controlling Britney Spears will detail a previously confidential report published by The Times Friday, which revealed that Spears told a court investigator in 2016 that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” Per FX, “how the conservatorship has controlled her life has never been revealed. Now, in this New York Times investigation, a portrait emerges of an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made.”

“When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her,” director Samantha Stark said in a statement. “She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying. Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories — at great risk to themselves — because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

Added producer Liz Day: “Britney’s situation raises a lot of important questions about the conservatorship system at large and whether it is working properly. We felt that it was in the public interest to examine that.”

Spears’ father Jamie became the sole conservator of her estate in 2008, giving him say over some of her most important life decisions, from financial transactions to medical care. Spears, now 39 years old, has been publicly advocating to have herself released in the hopes of ending what she calls an “abusive” conservatorship. The next court hearing in Spears’ conservatorship case is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29, where a judge is expected to hear the pop star’s request to have her father from the conservatorship, as well as her father’s petition to terminate the conservatorship altogether.