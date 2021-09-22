Netflix's Britney Spears Documentary Goes Inside Conservatorship Battle — Watch Trailer for Britney Vs. Spears

RELATED STORIES Framing Britney Spears: 5 Winners and 9 Losers (Looking at You, Family Feud!) of Must-Watch FX Documentary

Netflix on Wednesday released the official trailer for Britney Vs. Spears, a documentary that aims to pull back the curtain on Britney Spears‘ public fight to free herself from an extremely controversial conservatorship.

For the uninitiated, Spears’ father Jamie became the sole conservator of her estate in 2008, giving him say over some of her most important life decisions, from financial transactions to medical care. Spears, now 39 years old, has been publicly advocating to have herself released in the hopes of ending what she calls an “abusive” conservatorship. “I don’t think I can live a full life,” she told a judge in June. “I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel alone.”

Directed by Erin Lee Carr, the Story Syndicate production comes more than seven months after Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears brought considerable attention to the #FreeBritney movement. (For what it’s worth, Spears later said, “I didn’t watch the [Hulu] documentary, but from what I did see of it, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.”) Carr’s doc was reportedly already in the works prior to the premiere of Hulu’s.

Netflix first teased the project earlier this week, releasing an 18-second teaser in which Spears is heard leaving a voicemail for an attorney. That call was from 2009.

Britney Vs. Spears hits Netflix on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.