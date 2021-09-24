Doctor Who: Russell T Davies, Original Revival Showrunner, to Return in 2023

RELATED STORIES Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker and Showrunner Chris Chibnall Out

Whovians, your next showrunner has been decided — and no less than Russell T Davies, the man responsible for Doctor Who‘s 2005 revival, is returning to the series to succeed the exiting Chris Chibnall, BBC announced Friday.

Chibnall announced his exit in July (along with that of current Doctor Jodie Whittaker). The upcoming Season 13 (set to air later this year), and a trio of feature-length specials (dropping in 2022), will serve as their swan song.

Davies helped re-launch the show into the global phenomenon it has since become. During his tenure, he also created two spinoff series: Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. His return to the series will be in time to mark the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

“It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home,” Chibnall said in a statement. “Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him… and let’s be honest, everyone in the whole world has so many reasons to be ‘Very Excited Indeed’ about what lies ahead.”

“We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie,” said BBC director of drama Piers Wenger. “Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show, and hello Russell. It’s wonderful to have you back.”

Whittaker’s run as the Time Lord will have lasted three seasons by the time she taps out, the same duration as six of her seven most recent predecessors. To date, Doctor Who’s first female lead has appeared in 22 episodes, with another six on the way once Season 13 rolls out. (An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.)

There’s no word on who will succeed Whittaker as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Are you happy to welcome Davies back to the Whoniverse? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments.