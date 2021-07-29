Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker and Showrunner Chris Chibnall Out

Yep, the Doctor is indeed out.

BBC on Thursday confirmed longstanding rumors that Jodie Whittaker will be leaving Doctor Who; a trio of feature-length specials (airing next year, following Season 13) will serve as her sendoff. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves for Fall (and Beyond!)

And Whittaker won’t be hitting the exit alone: The aforementioned specials — the first of which will air in January 2022, with the final one airing in Fall 2022 — will also mark the end of the road for showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life,” Whittaker said in a statement. “I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.”

Added Chibnall: “Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations.”

Whittaker’s run as the Time Lord will have lasted three seasons, the same duration as six of her seven most recent predecessors. To date, Doctor Who’s first female lead has appeared in 22 episodes, with another eight to come (in this fall’s Season 13).

There’s no word on who will succeed Whittaker as the Fourteenth Doctor.