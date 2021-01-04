Doctor Who: BBC Won't Confirm/Deny Report of Jodie Whittaker's Exit

RELATED STORIES Doctor Who Season 13 Adds Comedian John Bishop -- Watch His Debut

Is the Doctor out?

The BBC is neither confirming nor denying a published online report that claims Doctor Who frontwoman Jodie Whittaker has informed producers of her intention to bid the TARDIS adieu after Season 13.

“It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration,” the UK tabloid The Mirror reported on Sunday. “Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.”

If the rumor pans out, that would put Whittaker’s run as the Time Lord at three seasons, the same durattion as six of her seven most recent predecessors. To date, Doctor Who’s first female lead has appeared in 22 episodes, with another eight to come (in Season 13).

The BBC, however, is choosing to leave fans guessing for now, coming on the heels of this year’s holiday special — which marked Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole’s final episode as companions Ryan and Graham — and with Season 13 still a ways away. “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

What is known for sure about Season 13 of the timey wimey classic: Comedian and former footballer John Bishop is coming on board as Dan, a new character who was first teased in the holiday special’s tag scene.

Prior to taking the wheel (or levers, whatever) of the TARDIS, Whittaker’s TV credits included Broadchurch (opposite fellow Doctor David Tennant), BBC One’s medical anthology Trust Me, the ABC miniseries The Assets and Sky1’s firefighter drama The Smoke.