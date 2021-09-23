TVLine Items: Jensen Ackles to Direct Walker, Full Frontal Renewed and More

The Winchester brothers are reuniting: Jensen Ackles is set to direct an episode of Walker, starring his former Supernatural castmate Jared Padalecki, TVLine has learned.

Ackles will step behind the camera for the seventh installment of Season 2, which premieres Thursday, Oct. 28 at 8/7c on The CW.

The gig also reunites Ackles with Supernatural vet Mitch Pileggi, who played Dean and Sam Winchester’s maternal grandfather and now portrays Cordell Walker’s father. Ackles previously helmed six episodes of Supernatural.

Asked about the possibility of Ackles guest-starring on Walker, Padalecki previously told TVLine, “I cannot wait for Jensen to be on the show!… One of these days, he’ll have to come on and be my bow-legged friend. We’ll put him on horseback and give him a cowboy hat.”

* TBS has renewed Full Frontal With Samantha Bee for Season 7, which will relocate from Wednesday to Thursday nights beginning in January.

* The Crown has tapped Khalid Abdalla (Hanna) to play Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed in Season 5, our sister site Variety reports. Meanwhile, Salim Daw (Tyrant) will play Dodi’s father and former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed.

* Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) and Krista Marie Yu (Last Man Standing) have joined the Hulu comedy pilot Reboot, from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* AEW: Dynamite is moving to TBS, beginning Jan. 5, 2022. (Until then, new episodes will air Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT.) Also in 2022, AEW: Rampage will continue to air Fridays on TNT.

* David Oyelowo (Selma) and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) have joined Apple TV+’s Wool, based on the trilogy of dystopian novels of the same name, playing Silo sheriff Holston and his IT employee wife Allison.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for the Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion, premiering Friday, Oct. 8:

* Apple TV+ has unveiled a trailer for Acapulco, a Spanish and English-language comedy debuting Friday, Oct. 8:

