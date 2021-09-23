The Orville Season 3 (Finally) Gets Hulu Premiere Date, 'New' Title

The Orville is, at long last, (almost) ready for its next mission — on Hulu. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

The streamer has announced that Season 3 of the space adventure series, which is now titled The Orville: New Horizons, will premiere on Thursday, March 10, in the year 2022 — nearly three years after its sophomore finale aired on Fox.

Episodes will release weekly. You can watch a teaser above.

Returning cast for Season 3 include series creator/Orville captain Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Jessica Szohr, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman. Additionally, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit.

Among the new additions for Season 3 (besides Hulu, that is) are 13 Reasons Why‘s Anne Winters (as a character named Charly Burke) and guest star Eliza Taylor (The 100) as a character TBA.

Although The Orville‘s first two seasons aired on Fox, it was announced in July 2019 that MacFarlane’s sci-fi series would move to Hulu for Season 3 — and that those new episodes would not arrive until “late 2020.” (“As the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for [Fox],” MacFarlane explained at the time. “So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show,” by offering it up to Hulu.)

Nine months later, the coronavirus pandemic hit, further delaying The Orville‘s next mission.

“All I can say is we’re working on it. We’re working very hard,” MacFarlane shared in September 2020 during an Instagram Q&A with Szohr, who plays Xelayan officer Talla Keyali. “For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure,” McFarlane explained. “Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville.”

