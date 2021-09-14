SNL Vet Norm Macdonald Dead at 61

Saturday Night Live veteran Norm Macdonald has died following a private battle with cancer. He was 61. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

Macdonald was reportedly battling an undisclosed cancer for almost a decade, which he chose not to disclose to friends, family or fans.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald was an SNL fixture from 1993 to 1998, and served as sole anchor of Weekend Update for three seasons. As for his sketch work, he’s perhaps best remembered for playing Burt Reynolds, foe of Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek, on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Prior to SNL, Macdonald was a contestant on Star Search in 1990, then went on to write for ABC’s Roseanne during the 1992-93 season.

Following SNL, Macdonald headlined ABC’s The Norm Show, which ran for three seasons between 1999 and 2001. He also recurred as Rusty Heck on fellow ABC comedy The Middle. More recently, he hosted the Netflix talk show Norm Macdonald Has a Show, and voiced Yaphit on the Fox-turned-Hulu sci-fi saga The Orville.

On the big screen he appeared in several Adam Sandler films, including Billy Madison, Grown Ups, Jack and Jill and The Ridiculous 6.