La Brea: Natalie Zea Lands in a Lost, Unreal World in NBC Drama Sneak Peek

Eve Harris discovers what lies far, far beneath the 5800 block of Wilshire Boulevard in this exclusive sneak peek from La Brea, NBC’s new sci-fi drama premiering this Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Airing Tuesdays at 9/8c, the adventure series begins — as revealed in the first five minutes — when a massive sinkhole suddenly opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling scores of people, plus cars and buildings, into its mysterious depths.

Those who tumble in — including Eve (played by Justified‘s Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) — find themselves in a strange and dangerous land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

In the sneak peek above, Eve has landed in this land truly down under, where she first bumps into a stranger named Ty (Being Mary Jane‘s Chiké Okonkwo), before racing off to find her son.

“She goes into survival mode,” Zea told TVLine in our preview Q&A. “Every character sort of handles it differently, but her coping mechanism is to run into the burning building, so to speak.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the world, including Eve’s husband Gavin (The Night Shift‘s Eoin Macken) and their daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), desperately seek to understand what happened — all as certain topside parties act to safeguard some secrets….

