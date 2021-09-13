NBC's La Brea: Watch the First 5 Minutes of Sci-Fi Sinkhole Drama Now

Natalie Zea lands herself in a hole lot of trouble within just the first five minutes of La Brea, NBC’s upcoming sci-fi drama about a Los Angeles sinkhole that apparently leads to some “hollow Earth” world. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates

The exact premise for the series, which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears the Harris family in half, separating mother and son Claire and Josh (played by Justified‘s Zea and newcomer Jack Martin) from father Gavin and daughter Izzy (The Night Shift‘s Eoin Macken and newcomer Zyra Gorecki).

When Claire and Josh find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

The cast also includes Jon Seda (Chicago P.D.), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Veronica St. Clair (13 Reasons Why), Rohan Mirchandaney (Hotel Mumbai), Chiké Okonkwo (Being Mary Jane), Josh McKenzie (Filthy Rich), Chloe De Los Santos (Tidelands) and Lily Santiago.

With This Is Us‘ final season not premiering until early 2022, La Brea will air Tuesdays at 9 pm, between The Voice and New Amsterdam.

