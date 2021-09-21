Gwyneth Paltrow's Sex, Love & goop Gets Netflix Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Hit & Run Cancelled at Netflix

Hit & Run Cancelled at Netflix Virgin River Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix

Sex, Love & goop is coming your way. And no, we’re not talking about that recent episode of Evil.

Netflix has announced a Thursday, Oct. 21 release date for Sex, Love & goop, a six-episode series from “Gwyneth Paltrow and the goop team” that follows courageous couples who, with the help of experts, learn lessons and methods to “enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy.” Watch a fleeting teaser above.

goop, for the initiated, is the health and wellness brand that Paltrow launched in 2008, stating with a weekly newsletter and now offering beauty products, fashion, supplements, recipes, a podcast, travel guides and, well, a very special LED mirror.

“Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners,” Paltrow, an EP on the project, said in a statement. “A continuation of goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago.”

Elise Loehnen, Andrew Fried, Shauna Minoprio, Dane Lillegard and Sarina Roma also are EPs on the series.