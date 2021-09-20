Resident Video: Chastain Comes Under (Cyber) Attack in Season 5 Premiere

Chastain Park Memorial will face one of its most terrifying crises yet when The Resident returns for Season 5 — and this one has nothing to do with medicine.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at the Fox drama’s season opener (airing Tuesday at 8/7c), the hospital is hit by a ransomware attack, immediately jeopardizing patients’ care — and it will fall on Kit, Chastain’s current CEO, to manage the ordeal.

“She is put in a very, very stressful, complicated circumstance… and it all comes down to her,” co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine. “She’s getting pressure from the board, she knows that patients are in jeopardy, everybody has an idea of what to do, and she has to make a decision on how to protect the patients and the hospital. It’s a really, really good episode that really showcases her leadership in a very cool way.” (Here’s another season premiere tidbit to file under “very cool”: The episode will feature an original song by Bruce Greenwood, aka Dr. Bell, titled “What Do You Want Me to Say.”)

The above sneak peek also features Matt Czuchry’s Conrad, who we can’t help but notice appears in normal spirits during the scene, despite the forthcoming exit of Emily VanCamp’s Nic. It’s not yet clear how the show will write Nic out, but if tragedy will strike the Hawkins household, we’re assuming it hasn’t just yet. Elsewhere in the episode, AJ deals with a personal connection to the patients brought into the ER during the cyber attack, while Devon and Leela debate taking the next step in their relationship.

