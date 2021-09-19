Sex and the City: Carrie and Mr. Big Share a Smooch in First Footage From HBO Max Revival And Just Like That

If you couldn’t help but wonder what Sex and the City would look like in the year 2021… now you have your answer.

We got our first look at the HBO Max revival And Just Like That, thanks to a new HBO/HBO Max promo that debuted Sunday during the Emmys. In the brief glimpse, we see Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie reunited with gal pals Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) — and dressed to the nines, of course — and also sharing a tender kiss with her husband Mr. Big, played by returning star Chris Noth. And Just Like That debuts this fall on HBO Max.

Also spotted in the promo: fresh footage from the new seasons of HBO’s Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm (both returning next month) and Euphoria, along with sneak peeks at new HBO Max series Peacemaker and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The Sex and the City revival, which was formally announced in January, reunites original stars Parker, Nixon and Davis as best friends Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will all return as well. Missing from the revival, though, will be Kim Cattrall, who played gal pal Samantha Jones in all six seasons and both movies. (For more scoop on the Sex and the City revival, check out our “Everything We Know So Far” rundown.)

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the Sex and the City revival, and drop your first impressions in the comments below.