TVLine Items: Legends Season 7 Promo, Beckinsale's Guilty Trailer and More

The Legends of Tomorrow are now the Legends of… 1925? In a new promo for Season 7, the team is grounded in the past following the unexpected destruction of their time-ship by another, mysterious Waverider in the Season 6 finale.

“If we stay here, it could get really bad,” Ava warns as the group goes about saving history while getting quite familiar with 1920s fashion. But can the Legends find a way out of their current predicament? “We’re just a bunch of weirdos with truly random superpowers,” Zari notes.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 premieres on its new night, Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on The CW.

New season, same weirdos. DC's #LegendsOfTomorrow premieres Wednesday, October 13 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/hHIVNH9Oag — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) September 17, 2021

* Family Guy is following Seinfeld out the door at TBS. Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, FXX will be the exclusive cable home of the long-running animated comedy, where it joins reruns of fellow adult ‘toons Archer, Bob’s Burgers, The Cleveland Show, Futurama (beginning in November), King of the Hill and The Simpsons.

* Dollface has tapped Chelsea Frei (The Moodys) to recur during Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Masterpiece on PBS has released a trailer for Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant as Phileas Fogg (premiere date TBA):

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for Guilty Party, a half-hour series starring Kate Beckinsale, premiering Thursday, Oct. 14:

* The feature film Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, Oct. 29. Watch a teaser:

