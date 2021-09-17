Legacies Season 4 Trailer Warns of Hope's Impending Death — Watch

Death has always meant different things for different characters in the Vampire Diaries universe, something Hope Mikaelson is about to discover firsthand.

“I think Hope’s gonna die,” MG whispers in the just-released trailer for Legacies‘ fourth season, returning Thursday, Oct. 14 (The CW, 9/8c). And he isn’t the only less-than-optimistic member of the tribrid’s inner circle.

We also get a glimpse of Cleo telling her, “You should have left when you had the chance.”

Of course, Hope’s death has always been a lingering threat on this show. From Day 1, we’ve known that dying would trigger Hope’s inner vampire, thus unlocking her full potential as a tribrid.

“There’s a lot of story there if we choose to go down that road,” showrunner Brett Matthews tells TVLine. “But at the same time, Hope is a fascinating character in any state. I’m always down to watch whatever journey she’s on. [Going full tribrid] would put her through a lot of new problems. How exactly that would ripple through everything else is the question that’s been on our minds for the first three seasons. Is Hope bound to her fate, or can she overcome it? Those are the questions she’s going to face.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Legacies’ fourth season, then drop a comment with your hopes, fears and other predictions below.