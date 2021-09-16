The Outpost Cancelled: Title and Storyline Revealed for Series Finale

Fans of The Outpost, if they choose to, can now prepare for the cancelled series‘ end by getting a sense of what all will be at stake during that final hour. TV Shows Ending in 2021

The CW’s acquired series follows Talon (played by Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods. Years after her entire village was destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, she travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses an extraordinary and mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

The CW has now revealed that the series finale, airing Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9/8c, will fittingly be titled, “Nothing Lasts Forever.” And in that closing installment, “Talon and her friends battle against the gods; Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Munt (Adam Johnson) fight to save the Kahvi; and a ruler is crowned.”

The series finale was written by Jason Faller and directed by Milan Todorović.

What The CW has referred to as the back half of Season 3 (but is known elsewhere as Season 4) premiered on July 15 to 450,000 total viewers and not quite a 0.05 demo rating. All told, The Outpost‘s nine latest episodes have averaged 423K viewers and about a 0.05 rating.

Want scoop on The Outpost, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.