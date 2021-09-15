The Outpost Cancelled After 4 Seasons; Series Finale to Air in October

Talon’s journey is coming to an end on The CW with the series finale of The Outpost, airing Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9/8c, TVLine has confirmed.

What The CW has referred to as the back half of Season 3 (but is known elsewhere as Season 4) premiered on July 15 to 450,000 total viewers and not quite a 0.05 demo rating. All told, its nine latest episodes have averaged 423K viewers and about a 0.05 rating.

The acquired series “follows Talon, the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods. Years after her entire village was destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses an extraordinary and mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator,” per the series’ official logline.

The Outpost currently stars Jessica Green as Talon, Jake Stormoen as Captain Garret Spears, Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo, Aaron Fontaine as Tobin, Reece Ritchie as Zed, Izuka Hoyle as Wren, Adam Johnson as Munt and Georgia May Foote as Falista.

