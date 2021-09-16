The Morning Show's Julianna Margulies on How She'll 'Upset the Balance' Between Alex and Bradley in Season 2

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 12

Julianna Margulies‘ character is new to The Morning Show‘s upcoming second season, but she’s by no means naive.

So when the Apple TV+ drama returns Friday, prepare to witness Margulies’ Laura Peterson give as good as she gets among the likes of Alex Levy, Bradley Jackson, Cory Ellison and the whole UBA gang.

“Laura operates absolutely differently than any of the characters that you see in that show, because she is 100 percent comfortable in her skin,” Margulies tells TVLine in the video above. “She’s the only character, I think, on the show that has no skeletons in her closet. Everything is out in the open, and she’s at the top of her game without any fear of anyone taking that away from her.” (That sound you just heard was Alex Levy screaming her frustrations into a pillow.)

Margulies will recur throughout Season 2; though we’re not allowed to offer a ton of detail about what she’ll be up to, we did get the multiple Emmy-winning actress to give us a sense of who Laura is and how she’ll fit into the cutthroat world of broadcast television news.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear about how Laura will “upset the balance” between Bradley and Alex, then hit the comments with your thoughts: Are you planning on watching The Morning Show Season 2?